Varkala is a temple town and the Janardhana Temple, dedicated to Vishnu, is the main event – with its roots dating back to the 13th century, this technicolour Hindu spectacle hovers above Beach Rd, reached by steep stone staircases. Though the main shrine is closed to non-Hindus, visitors are welcome to wander the grounds, home to a huge banyan tree, a Tamil-style mandapa (pillared pavilion) with granite columns, and shrines to Ayyappan, Hanuman and other Hindu deities.