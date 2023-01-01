Krishnapuram Palace Museum

Two kilometres south of Kayamkulam (35km north of Kollam), this restored mid-18th-century palace is one of the finest remaining examples of royal Keralan architecture. Beneath its gabled red-tiled roofs, you'll find paintings, antique furniture, sculptures and a renowned 3m-high mural depicting the Gajendra Moksha (the liberation of Gajendra, chief of the elephants) as told in the Bhagavata Puraṇa.

Frequent buses (₹50, 45 minutes) run from Kollam to Kayamkulam; ask to hop off on the main road near the palace.