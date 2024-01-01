Alleppey Beach

Alappuzha (Alleppey)

Alleppey's main beach is 2km west of the city centre; swimming is fraught due to strong currents, but the sunsets are good and there are a few places for a drink or a snack. Unfortunately, at research time, the setting was being slightly ruined by the construction of an enormous flyover road right by the beach.

  • Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary

    Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary

    11.88 MILES

    This reserve on the 5-hectare site of a former rubber plantation on Vembanad Lake is the haunt of a variety of domestic and migratory birds. October to…

  • Krishnapuram Palace Museum

    Krishnapuram Palace Museum

    26.9 MILES

    Two kilometres south of Kayamkulam (35km north of Kollam), this restored mid-18th-century palace is one of the finest remaining examples of royal Keralan…

  • St Mary’s Syrian Knanaya Church

    St Mary’s Syrian Knanaya Church

    14.95 MILES

    Perched on a low-lying riverside hill 2km northwest of central Kottayam, this bright-white church was founded in 1550 by Syrian Knanaya Christians (the…

  • St Mary’s Orthodox Church

    St Mary’s Orthodox Church

    14.97 MILES

    Built by the Portuguese, 2km northwest of central Kottayam, the elegant 1579 Cheriapally (Little Church) fuses European baroque architecture with Keralan…

  • RKK Memorial Museum

    RKK Memorial Museum

    0.86 MILES

    In a grand building fronted by Greco-Roman columns, this intriguing museum houses a priceless, astonishing collection of crystal, porcelain, South Indian…

  • Mahadeva Temple

    Mahadeva Temple

    20.74 MILES

    The Shiva temple at Ettumanur, 12km north of Kottayam, has inscriptions dating from 1542, but parts of the building may be even older. It's noted for its…

  • Alleppey Lighthouse

    Alleppey Lighthouse

    0.22 MILES

    A few blocks back from the beach, the candy-striped 1862 lighthouse contains a small museum with an original oil lamp, but is best visited for the 360…

  • Shri Vallabha Temple

    Shri Vallabha Temple

    18.59 MILES

    Devotees make offerings at this 400-year-old Vishnu temple, 2km southwest from Tiruvalla (28km south of Kottayam), in the form of regular, traditional all…

