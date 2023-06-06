Alappuzha (Alleppey)

Attractions

Alappuzha – most still call it Alleppey – is the hub of Kerala's backwaters, home to a vast network of waterways, over a thousand houseboats and an important coir industry. Wandering around the small but chaotic city centre, with its modest grid of canals, you'd be hard-pressed to agree with the 'Venice of the East' tag, and, sadly, at research time a hulking new highway flyover was marring the beauty of Alleppey's popular beach. But head out towards the backwaters and Alleppey becomes graceful and greenery-fringed, disappearing into a watery world of villages, punted canoes, toddy shops and, of course, houseboats. Floating along and gazing over paddy fields of succulent green, curvaceous rice barges and village life along the banks is one of Kerala’s most mesmerisingly beautiful and relaxing experiences.

  • RKK Memorial Museum

    RKK Memorial Museum

    In a grand building fronted by Greco-Roman columns, this intriguing museum houses a priceless, astonishing collection of crystal, porcelain, South Indian…

  • Alleppey Beach

    Alleppey Beach

    Alleppey's main beach is 2km west of the city centre; swimming is fraught due to strong currents, but the sunsets are good and there are a few places for…

  • Alleppey Lighthouse

    Alleppey Lighthouse

    A few blocks back from the beach, the candy-striped 1862 lighthouse contains a small museum with an original oil lamp, but is best visited for the 360…

  • Kidangamparamba Temple

    Kidangamparamba Temple

    Dedicated to the goddess Bhuvaneshvari, this major Hindu temple in central Alleppey has a soaring, rainbow-coloured Tamil Nadu–style gopuram.

  • Mullackal Devi Temple

    Mullackal Devi Temple

    One of Alleppey's most popular Hindu temples, in the busy bazaar area.

