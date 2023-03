In a grand building fronted by Greco-Roman columns, this intriguing museum houses a priceless, astonishing collection of crystal, porcelain, South Indian antiques, furniture, artworks and (sadly) ivory from the personal family collection of wealthy local businessman Revi Karuna Karan. It was created by his wife Betty as a memorial after he passed away in 2003.

The coir factory opposite is still owned by the family.