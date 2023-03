Built by the Portuguese, 2km northwest of central Kottayam, the elegant 1579 Cheriapally (Little Church) fuses European baroque architecture with Keralan temple elements, such as wood-carved ceilings and sloping tiled roofs. Intricate Portuguese-style vegetable-dye paintings adorn the upper walls of the altar.

It's best visited together with St Mary’s Syrian Knanaya Church, 200m north.