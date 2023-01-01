Hill Palace Museum

Around 13km east of Ernakulam, this impressive 49-building palace complex was formerly the residence of the Kochi royal family. It now houses the collections of the royal families, as well as 19th-century oil paintings, old coins, sculptures and paintings, jewellery and temple models. Keep an eye out for the diamond-studded, 1.75kg gold crown – a gift from Portugal via Vasco da Gama. Autorickshaws from Ernakulam charge ₹350 return with one-hour waiting time.

Note that photography isn't allowed inside and the gardens are a bit tatty.