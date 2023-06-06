Kochi (Cochin)

Portrait of Kathakali dancer in full costume

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Set on a magnificent estuary, serene Kochi has been drawing traders, explorers and travelers to its shores for over 600 years. Nowhere else in India could you find such an intriguing mix: giant Chinese fishing nets, a 450-year-old synagogue, ancient mosques, Portuguese and Dutch colonial-era houses, and the crumbling remains of the colonial British Raj. The result is an unlikely blend of medieval Portugal and Holland and an English village grafted onto the tropical Malabar Coast. It’s a delightful place to explore, laze in arty cafes and relax at some of India’s finest homestays and heritage hotels. It's also an important centre for Keralan arts (traditional and contemporary) and a standout place to see Kathakali and kalarippayat.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Synagogue, Jewtown, Cochin, India

    Pardesi Synagogue

    Kochi (Cochin)

    Originally built in 1568, Mattancherry's synagogue was partially destroyed by the Portuguese in 1662, and rebuilt two years later when the Dutch took…

  • Also known as Dutch Palace, the Mattancherry palace with its medieval charm is situated at Palace Road, Mattancherry, 10km from Ernakulam city, Kochi, Kerala, India. (Photo by: MyLoupe/UIG via Getty Images)

    Mattancherry Palace

    Kochi (Cochin)

    Mattancherry Palace was a generous gift presented to the Raja of Kochi, Veera Kerala Varma (1537–65), as a gesture of goodwill by the Portuguese in 1555…

  • Chinese Fishing Nets

    Chinese Fishing Nets

    Kochi (Cochin)

    The unofficial emblems of Kerala’s backwaters, and perhaps the most photographed, are the half-dozen giant cantilevered Chinese fishing nets on Fort…

  • Kerala Folklore Museum

    Kerala Folklore Museum

    Kochi (Cochin)

    Created in Kerala style from ancient temples and beautiful old houses collected by its owner, an antique dealer, the family-run folklore museum houses a…

  • Ernakulam, Kerala, India, Indian Sub-Continent, Asia

    Hill Palace Museum

    Kochi (Cochin)

    Around 13km east of Ernakulam, this impressive 49-building palace complex was formerly the residence of the Kochi royal family. It now houses the…

  • Indo Portuguese Museum

    Indo-Portuguese Museum

    Kochi (Cochin)

    The heritage of one of India’s earliest Catholic communities – including vestments, silver processional crosses, altarpieces from the Kochi diocese and…

  • St Francis Church

    St Francis Church

    Kochi (Cochin)

    Constructed in 1503 by Portuguese Franciscan friars, this is believed to be India’s oldest European-built church. The faded-yellow edifice that stands…

  • David Hall

    David Hall

    Kochi (Cochin)

    Opposite the parade ground, this beautiful restored bungalow is all that remains of three 17th-century Dutch-era houses built using materials from…

Articles

Latest stories from Kochi (Cochin)

Palm Wine or Coconut Toddy popular Drink in Kerala India. It is a alcohol produced from coco tree and very commonly used in Tuvalu. Good combination with spicy hot fish or meat curry; Shutterstock ID 559375078; Your name (First / Last): AnneMarie McCarthy; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Digital Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Kerala toddy shops

Food

Why an afternoon in a tiny toddy shop is the ultimate foodie experience in Kerala

Jun 30, 2020 • 3 min read

