Kerala Folklore Museum

Created in Kerala style from ancient temples and beautiful old houses collected by its owner, an antique dealer, the family-run folklore museum houses a priceless collection of over 5000 artefacts and covers three architectural styles: Malabar on the ground floor; Kochi/Portuguese on the 1st; and Travancore on the 2nd (top). The fine top-floor theatre has an 18th-century wood-carved ceiling depicting Hindu gods, as well as colourful Ramayana and Mahabharata murals. It's 4.5km south of Ernakulam Junction.

Uber and Ola taxis from Fort Cochin charge ₹270, or you can take any bus (including the Fort Cochin–Vytilla–Airport bus) to Thevara, from where it’s a short walk or rickshaw ride.