The Shiva temple at Ettumanur, 12km north of Kottayam, has inscriptions dating from 1542, but parts of the building may be even older. It's noted for its exceptional woodcarvings and murals similar to those at Kochi’s Mattancherry Palace, including a dancing Nataraja. The annual festival is held in February/March.

Buses run to Ettumanur every five minutes from Kottayam (₹20, 20 minutes).