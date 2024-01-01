Residency Bungalow

Kerala

LoginSave

Just back from Ashtamudi Lake, 1.5km north of the jetty, this elegant 1810 building blending Keralan and European styling was once the home of the British Resident.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Matha Amrithanandamayi Mission

    Matha Amrithanandamayi Mission

    14.82 MILES

    The incongruously salmon-pink Matha Amrithanandamayi Mission, 30km northwest of Kollam, is the famous ashram of one of India’s few female gurus,…

  • Anjengo Fort

    Anjengo Fort

    20.22 MILES

    Fringed by colourful fishers' houses, 12km southeast of Varkala, this laterite-and-concrete fort was built by the British East India Company in 1695…

  • Krishnapuram Palace Museum

    Krishnapuram Palace Museum

    18.19 MILES

    Two kilometres south of Kayamkulam (35km north of Kollam), this restored mid-18th-century palace is one of the finest remaining examples of royal Keralan…

  • Janardhana Temple

    Janardhana Temple

    14.18 MILES

    Varkala is a temple town and the Janardhana Temple, dedicated to Vishnu, is the main event – with its roots dating back to the 13th century, this…

  • Kappil Beach

    Kappil Beach

    10.7 MILES

    About 8km north of Varkala, this long, beautiful and (so far) undeveloped stretch of golden sand is also the beginning of a mini network of backwaters. A…

  • Ponnumthuruthu (Golden) Island

    Ponnumthuruthu (Golden) Island

    17.5 MILES

    Around 10km south of Varkala, this acacia-filled island in the middle of a backwater lake conceals a Shiva-Parvati Hindu temple also known as the Golden…

  • Sivagiri Mutt

    Sivagiri Mutt

    14.82 MILES

    Just east of central Varkala, Sivagiri Mutt is the headquarters of the Shri Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, devoted to Shri Narayana Guru (1855–1928),…

  • Papanasham Beach

    Papanasham Beach

    13.64 MILES

    Ringed by rust-red cliffs, Varkala's main beach is a holy spot for Hindus, who for centuries have made offerings for passed loves ones and washed away…

View more attractions

Nearby Kerala attractions

1. Asramam Adventure Park

0.06 MILES

Around 1.5km north of Kollam's boat jetty, this lakeside park is popular with families for its playground, picnicking, motorboating (₹95 per person),…

2. Clock Tower

0.93 MILES

This 70-year-old clock is a central Kollam landmark.

3. Kollam Beach

1.48 MILES

Kollam's main beach, 2km south of town, is a bit tatty but worth an evening stroll for its sunsets and the colourful local fish market at the harbour to…

4. Thangassery

1.63 MILES

Flanking the north end of the harbour, west of Kollam centre, Thangassery was once an important Portuguese, then Dutch and finally British trading post…

5. Thangassery Lighthouse

1.78 MILES

Red-and-white stripes adorn Kollam's imposing 1902-built, 43m-tall barber-pole lighthouse. Take the lift or climb the 195 spiralling steps for wraparound…

6. Kappil Beach

10.7 MILES

About 8km north of Varkala, this long, beautiful and (so far) undeveloped stretch of golden sand is also the beginning of a mini network of backwaters. A…

7. Odayam Beach

12.43 MILES

This gold-hued stretch of sand, around 1km north of the North Cliff, makes a peaceful alternative to Varkala's main beach.

8. Varkala Aquarium

12.95 MILES

Between Black Beach and Odayam Beach, Varkala's aquarium displays large tanks of exotic species – scorpionfish, angelfish, koi, the local karimeen – along…