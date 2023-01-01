About 8km north of Rutok Xian, the road hits the east end of lovely turquoise Pangong-tso (4241m). It’s worth the detour for views of the lake and camping is an enticing option (though the lakeshore is very stony). The long, brackish lake extends 110km into Ladakh in India, crossing the disputed Line of Control. There were minor military skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops near the border in 2017.

The only facilities on the lake are at a dock offering boat rides and log-cabin-style accommodation. Beware the tour boats; several Chinese tourists died here in 2010 when theirs capsized.