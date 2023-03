About 50m north of the bus stand through the busy bazaar, a wide cobblestone path wends its way up to the eastern side of the fort. A sign warns that the fort is private property, but there’s a good view from the top of the ramp before you get to the main entrance. From here you can see the layout of the double Char Chowk Haveli, below and to the northeast. Head for this point when you descend the ramp.