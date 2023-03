If you take the road east from the Radhi Murlimanohar Temple, on the corner of the second laneway on the right is the Chetram Sanganeeria Haveli. The lower paintings on the western wall are badly damaged; the plaster has peeled away and concrete rendering has been applied. But you can still spot a woman on a swing suspended from a tree, a man dancing on a pole while balancing some knives, and folks enjoying a ride on a Ferris wheel.