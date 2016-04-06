The business and industrial capital of Honduras, San Pedro generates almost two-thirds of the country’s GDP, with thousands employed in giant maquila (clothes-weaving) factories. It's wealthier and more sophisticated than Tegucigalpa, despite its horrendous reputation for gang violence.

Read More

Indeed, it has been named the world's most violent city (outside of a war zone) many times, most recently in 2015. Let's be clear, though – most crime here is gang-on-gang, and it's very rare for tourists to be targeted or caught up in violence. Some areas are violent, but you probably won't see them: the city remains doable for travelers for a day or two.

Despite this, few linger long here: there are few sights, there's little cultural life, and the sultry climate can be oppressive. Since San Pedro's international airport is Honduras' main entry point and its bus station a crucial travel hub, though, you're very likely to pass through.

Read Less