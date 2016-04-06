Welcome to San Pedro Sula
Indeed, it has been named the world's most violent city (outside of a war zone) many times, most recently in 2015. Let's be clear, though – most crime here is gang-on-gang, and it's very rare for tourists to be targeted or caught up in violence. Some areas are violent, but you probably won't see them: the city remains doable for travelers for a day or two.
Despite this, few linger long here: there are few sights, there's little cultural life, and the sultry climate can be oppressive. Since San Pedro's international airport is Honduras' main entry point and its bus station a crucial travel hub, though, you're very likely to pass through.
Top experiences in San Pedro Sula
San Pedro Sula activities
Day Trip to the Mayan Ruins of Copan
The tour starts with hotel pick up at 6am. From there, you will head to the Copan Ruins, the drive takes approximately 4 hours. Once you arrive, you will spend some time exploring the main plaza, the ancient ruins and its museum.At around noon, you will have lunch at a local restaurant where you will enjoy the local cuisine (not included)After lunch you´ll visit the Macaw Mountain Bird Park to see and learn about the national bird "The Macaw" and another species. Before leaving to San Pedro Sula, You can have and enjoy a nice cup of the best coffee of Honduras.Return to San Pedro Sula starts at around 4pm, arriving at 8pm.
Day Trip to Pulhapanzak Waterfall
Leave with pick-up early in the morning and head to the beautiful Pulhapanzak Waterfall. Charge your body with nice vibrations, enjoy the greenery of nature, and feel the elements. If you are adventurous, take a bath in the white river waters or practice the canopy zip line (optional activity not included in price). After, you'll head to the shores of Yojoa Lake to do some kayaking and canoeing. At noon there will be a lunch break. Try the fried fish with plantains at a nice place in front of the Yojoa Lake (at your own expense). In the evening, return to San Pedro Sula.
Day Trip to Tela Atlantida from San Pedro Sula
You will be picked up from your hotel at around 8:00am and head to Tela City, specifically to the Garifuna Cove Beach of La Ensenada, where you´ll enjoy the white sand beach, the blue sea, and the sun. For lunch, you´ll enjoy the specialty gastronomy of the local Garifuna tribe. They prepare one of the best seafood around Honduras, from fried fish, conch and shrimp cocktails, seafood soups and more. In the evening you will taje a walk around Tela City, and enjoy the sunset in a nice spot with an amazing view of Tela Bay. You´ll return to San Pedro Sula, at 7:00pm.
Rafting at Río Cangrejal from San Pedro Sula
Departing from San Pedro Sula to La Ceiba, (2.5 hours drive). You will head up to the Pico Bonito National Park, Rio Cangrejal Sector, you will be surprise with the pristine waters and the greenery of the place, that will fill your soul.The river will be the background of the next adventure, be prepared to feel the adrenaline rush of the White Water Rafting. Rafting tour includes instruction on procedures, security equipment, bilingual professional guide and gear (rafts, paddles, life jackets and helmets). After that, you´ll enjoy a traditional lunch. (at your own expense).In the afternoon, will visit La Ceiba Downtown and the pier as well, to have a nice cup of coffee or a cold beer in front of the sea.We left La Ceiba at 5:00pm, arriving in San Pedro Sula at 7:30pm.
Day Trip to Cerro Azul Meámbar National Park
Depart from your San Pedro Sula hotel at 7:00 am. Head to Cerro Azul Meámbar National Park. Approximately 1.5 hours drive. You will get the visitors center of Panacam Lodge, where you can see the hummingbirds, right in front of you. Then start to hike the tranquil and well marked trails, crossing some hanging bridges to discover two waterfalls (Alta & Los Vencejos). You will hike about 4 hours and see wildlife in their natural surroundings. If you feel adventurous, you can take a bath in the pristine waters coming down the mountain. At 2:00pm will look for lunch (at your own expense) at the restaurant of the visitor center. Arrive back at your hotel in San Pedro Sula at approximately 5 - 6pm.
Day Trip to Omoa Cortes from San Pedro Sula
You will leave around 8am, heading to Omoa, Cortés. 1.5 drive from San Pedro Sula. You´ll visit the San Fernando de Omoa fortress build in the spanish time around more than 250 years ago. The local guide will guided you thru the history of the building and inmerse you on heroics stories. (English or Spanish). At noon, you´ll headed to a nice place to have lunch and enjoy the local flavors of the Honduran cuisine specially seafood, conch soup and garlic shrimp, salads, as well as many more options, (at your own expense). After lunch you can expend the evening taking a bath in the caribbean sea on the bay beaches of Omoa. You will return to San Pedro Sula after sunset.