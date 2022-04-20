Founded in 1815, this world-renowned art gallery has an outstanding collection of European art from masters including Dürer, Rembrandt, Rubens, Renoir,…
Frankfurt & Southern Rhineland
In this enchanting corner of Germany, the finer things in life take pride of place: good food, great wine, glorious walking and cycling, and exceptional art everywhere, from magnificent museums to quirky street sculptures.
Vineyards ribbon the steep-sided Romantic Rhine and Moselle valleys, as well as the wisteria-draped German Wine Route, the country's warmest region. All three areas are strewn with hilltop castles, dark forests and scores of snug wineries for sampling exquisite crisp whites.
History abounds here, from the preserved Roman amphitheatre and thermae in Germany's oldest city, Trier; to crooked half-timbered medieval villages; spectacular palaces; centres of learning like the ancient university city of Heidelberg, Goethe's birthplace – the finance and trade-fair hub of Frankfurt; and momentous industrial and engineering legacies – including the invention of the printing press in Mainz, and the bicycle and automobile in Mannheim: that continue to influence the world today.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Frankfurt & Southern Rhineland.
Städel Museum
Founded in 1815, this world-renowned art gallery has an outstanding collection of European art from masters including Dürer, Rembrandt, Rubens, Renoir,…
Porta Nigra
Trier's most famous landmark, this brooding 2nd-century Roman city gate – blackened by time, hence the name, which is Latin for ‘black gate’ – is a marvel…
Konstantin Basilika
Constructed around AD 310 as Constantine’s throne room, the brick-built basilica is now an austere Protestant church. With built-to-impress dimensions …
Schloss Heidelberg
Towering over the Altstadt, Heidelberg’s ruined Renaissance castle cuts a romantic figure, especially across the Neckar River when illuminated at night…
Kaiserdom
Frankfurt’s red-sandstone cathedral is dominated by a 95m-high Gothic tower, which can be climbed via 328 steps. Construction began in the 13th century;…
Senckenberg Museum
Life-size dinosaur mock-ups guard the front of Frankfurt’s natural history museum. Inside the early 1900s neo-baroque building, exhibits cover…
Römerberg
The Römerberg is Frankfurt’s old central square. Ornately gabled half-timbered buildings, reconstructed after WWII, give an idea of how beautiful the city…
Kaiserdom
Begun in 1030 by Emperor Konrad II of the Salian dynasty, this extraordinary Romanesque cathedral has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1981. Its…
HockenheimRing
The hallowed HockenheimRing, 22km southwest of Heidelberg just east of the A6, has three circuits and stands accommodating up to 120,000 fans. It hosts…
