Heidelberg

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Heidelberg castle

Getty Images/Flickr RM

Overview

Surrounded by forest, Germany’s oldest and most famous university town is renowned for its baroque Altstadt, beautiful riverside setting and evocative half-ruined hilltop castle, which draw 11.9 million visitors a year. They follow in the footsteps of the late 18th- and early 19th-century romantics, most notably the poet Goethe and Britain’s William Turner, who was inspired by Heidelberg to paint some of his greatest landscapes.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Heidelberg castle

    Schloss Heidelberg

    Heidelberg

    Towering over the Altstadt, Heidelberg’s ruined Renaissance castle cuts a romantic figure, especially across the Neckar River when illuminated at night…

  • Ruprecht-Karls-Universität

    Ruprecht-Karls-Universität

    Heidelberg

    Established in 1386 by Count Palatinate Ruprecht I, Germany’s oldest and most prestigious university comprises 12 faculties with 30,000 German and…

  • Kurpfälzisches Museum

    Kurpfälzisches Museum

    Heidelberg

    The city-run Palatinate Museum chronicles Heidelberg’s eventful past, particularly the Roman period – exhibits include original wood beams from a 3rd…

  • Universitätsmuseum

    Universitätsmuseum

    Heidelberg

    The three-room University Museum, inside the Alte Universität building of Ruprecht-Karls-Universität, has paintings, portraits, documents and photos from…

  • Heiliggeistkirche

    Heiliggeistkirche

    Heidelberg

    For bird’s-eye views, climb the 208 stairs to the top of the tower of Heidelberg's famous church, constructed between 1398 and 1441. It was shared by…

  • Philosophenweg

    Philosophenweg

    Heidelberg

    Winding past monuments, towers, ruins, a beer garden, and an enormous Thingstätte (amphitheatre) built by the Nazis in 1935, the 2.5km-long Philosophers’…

  • Alte Brücke

    Alte Brücke

    Heidelberg

    Heidelberg's 200m-long ‘old bridge’, built in 1786, connects the Altstadt with the river’s right bank and the Schlangenweg (Snake Path), whose switchbacks…

  • Studentenkarzer

    Studentenkarzer

    Heidelberg

    From 1823 to 1914, students convicted of misdeeds such as public inebriation, loud nocturnal singing, freeing the local pigs or duelling were sent to this…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Heidelberg with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Heidelberg