Heiliggeistkirche

For bird’s-eye views, climb the 208 stairs to the top of the tower of Heidelberg's famous church, constructed between 1398 and 1441. It was shared by Catholics and Protestants from 1706 until 1936 (it's now Protestant). Designed in 1984 by Johannes Schreiter, its predominantly red stained-glass window features the equation E = mc² followed by the date 06/08/1945 (the bombing of Hiroshima). The church hosts regular concerts (adult/child from €10/6) and half-hour organ recitals (€4/2); check the website for schedules.