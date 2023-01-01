Barockschloss Mannheim

Mannheim’s most famous sight is the yellow and red sandstone Schloss, Germany’s largest baroque palace. Now occupied by the University of Mannheim, the 450m-long structure was built over the course of 40 years in the mid-1700s but was almost completely destroyed during WWII.

Off the main courtyard are the Schloss Museum (included in your ticket) and the baroque Schlosskirche.

In the Schloss Museum, you can see the impressively rococo Kabinettsbibliothek, saved from wartime destruction thanks to having been stored off-site, and several pseudo-baroque halls – each a feast of stucco, marble, porcelain and chandeliers – rebuilt after the war.