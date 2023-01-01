The Nibelungenlied is the ultimate tale of love and hate, treasure and treachery, revenge and death, with a cast including dwarves, dragons and bloodthirsty Überfrauen (superwomen). Richard Wagner set the poem to music, Fritz Lang turned it into a silent movie in 1924 and the Nazis abused its mythology, seeing in dragon-slayer Siegfried the quintessential German hero. The Nibelungen Museum's multimedia exhibit seeks to rescue the epic from the Nazi manipulations.