Spanning the road at the northern edge of the village of Bockenheim an der Weinstrasse, in Roman castrum style, is the modern, brick-and-tile Haus der Deutschen Weinstrasse, built in 1995 as a counterpart to the Deutsches Weintor at the route's starting point. There's a restaurant inside, but you'll find better dining options elsewhere.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.68 MILES
Towering over the Altstadt, Heidelberg’s ruined Renaissance castle cuts a romantic figure, especially across the Neckar River when illuminated at night…
23.32 MILES
Begun in 1030 by Emperor Konrad II of the Salian dynasty, this extraordinary Romanesque cathedral has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1981. Its…
26.03 MILES
The hallowed HockenheimRing, 22km southwest of Heidelberg just east of the A6, has three circuits and stands accommodating up to 120,000 fans. It hosts…
15.32 MILES
Mannheim’s most famous sight is the yellow and red sandstone Schloss, Germany’s largest baroque palace. Now occupied by the University of Mannheim, the…
19.84 MILES
Atop a forested Pfälzerwald hill 6km southwest of the centre, this 'cradle of German democracy' is where idealistic locals, Polish refugees and French…
27.31 MILES
A heady experience for book lovers, the Gutenberg Museum commemorates native son Johannes Gutenberg, who in the 15th century ushered in the information…
Heiligtum der Isis und Mater Magna
27.39 MILES
In a darkened, dungeon-like space, a glass walkway leads you around this extraordinary Roman archaeological site, which was discovered in 1999 during the…
23.32 MILES
A block south of the Rathaus, the ‘Jews’ Courtyard’ is one of the most important medieval Jewish sites in Germany: the remains of a Romanesque-style…
Nearby German Wine Route attractions
7.96 MILES
Inaugurated in 1076, the Old Jewish Cemetery, also known as the Heiliger Sand (‘holy sand’), is one of the oldest Jewish burial grounds in Europe. The…
8.01 MILES
Exhibits at Worms’ city museum bring its fascinating history to life. Highlights include Bronze Age women’s jewellery, a superb collection of delicate…
8.14 MILES
Worms’ skyline is dominated by the four towers and two domes of the magnificent Wormser Dom, built in the 11th and 12th centuries in the late-Roman…
8.18 MILES
On Lutherplatz, on the northwest edge of the half-oval-shaped Altstadt, the Luther Memorial honours the Protestant reformer, who refused to recant his…
8.45 MILES
The Nibelungenlied is the ultimate tale of love and hate, treasure and treachery, revenge and death, with a cast including dwarves, dragons and…
8.47 MILES
Behind Worms' Alte Synagoge, the Jewish Museum introduces the city’s storied Jewish community through exhibits such as parchment manuscripts, documents…
8.48 MILES
Worms’ famous Old Synagogue, founded in 1034, was destroyed in the 1938 pogroms, but in 1961 it was reconstructed primarily using stones from the original…
10.12 MILES
Between the Hauptbahnhof and the tourist office lies the grassy Kurpark, an azalea- and wisteria-filled public garden where you’ll find the tiny Isenach…