Haus der Deutschen Weinstrasse

German Wine Route

Spanning the road at the northern edge of the village of Bockenheim an der Weinstrasse, in Roman castrum style, is the modern, brick-and-tile Haus der Deutschen Weinstrasse, built in 1995 as a counterpart to the Deutsches Weintor at the route's starting point. There's a restaurant inside, but you'll find better dining options elsewhere.

