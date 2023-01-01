Worms Cathedral

Worms’ skyline is dominated by the four towers and two domes of the magnificent Wormser Dom, built in the 11th and 12th centuries in the late-Romanesque style, and consecrated in 1018. Inside, the lofty dimensions impress as much as the lavish, canopied high altar (1742) in the east choir, designed by the baroque master Balthasar Neumann. Details of concerts are listed on the website. It's closed to tourists during Sunday morning mass.

In the cathedral's south transept, a scale model shows the enormity of the original complex. Nearby stairs lead down to the stuffy crypt, which holds the stone sarcophagi of several members of the Salian dynasty of Holy Roman emperors.

