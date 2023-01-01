On Lutherplatz, on the northwest edge of the half-oval-shaped Altstadt, the Luther Memorial honours the Protestant reformer, who refused to recant his beliefs here in Worms in 1521. Cast in bronze, the monument depicts Luther standing on a central stone pillar, surrounded by scholars, lords and personifications of key Reformation cities. Designed by Dresden artist Ernst Rietschel, it was completed by his students in 1868 following the artist's death in 1861.