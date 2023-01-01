The hallowed HockenheimRing, 22km southwest of Heidelberg just east of the A6, has three circuits and stands accommodating up to 120,000 fans. It hosts some of Germany’s most famous car races, including the Formula One German Grand Prix (in even-numbered years).

Motorsports fans can get a look behind the scenes on a 90-minute Insider Tour (in German; English audioguide €2). Tickets are sold at the Motor Sport Museum – reservations are required between December and March.

If roaring along on a speed-limitless Autobahn doesn’t get the adrenaline pumping any more, you can take to the Hockenheim track when it isn’t being used for a race. Action Track Days (per person from €249) see you do three laps on the Grand Prix course with a professional driver in a superfast racing car, eg a Porsche GT3, a Mercedes AMG GTS or a Ferrari 458. Race’n’roll (€429) lets you drive a superfast race car yourself (with a professional instructor as your passenger).