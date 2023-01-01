Historisches Museum der Pfalz

Exhibits at this treasure-packed museum across from the Kaiserdom include the Goldener Zeremonialhut von Schifferstadt, an ornate gilded hat shaped like a giant thimble, which dates from the Bronze Age (c 1300 BC), and Celtic artefacts such as two bronze wheels (c 800 BC). In the Wine Museum, an amphora from about AD 325 contains what may be the world’s oldest wine. Emperor Konrad II’s surprisingly simple 11th-century bronze crown is the prized exhibit of the Domschatz (cathedral treasury).