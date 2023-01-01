Dreifaltigkeitskirche

Consecrated in 1717, 200 years to the day after Luther posted his 95 Theses, this harmonious church half a block north of Maximilianstrasse is a superb example of Protestant baroque. Almost all the rich interior decor is original. The double-sided front pews, installed in 1890, allow worshippers to face the altar and then shift sides to see the pulpit during the sermon. Look out for organ recitals. It will reopen following renovations in late 2018; check with the tourist office for updates.