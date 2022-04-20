Mannheim

Wasserturm Mannheim (Water Tower, Mannheim)

Situated between the Rhine and Neckar Rivers, near their confluence, Mannheim has an energetic cultural scene and decent shopping in its busy city centre, along with a landmark palace, the Barockschloss Mannheim.

  • Barockschloss Mannheim

    Barockschloss Mannheim

    Mannheim

    Mannheim’s most famous sight is the yellow and red sandstone Schloss, Germany’s largest baroque palace. Now occupied by the University of Mannheim, the…

  • Kunsthalle Museum

    Kunsthalle Museum

    Mannheim

    Mannheim's premier gallery is a vast repository of modern and contemporary art by masters such as Cézanne, Degas, Manet, Kandinsky and Rodin. The…

  • Friedrichsplatz

    Friedrichsplatz

    Mannheim

    Five blocks northeast of the Hauptbahnhof, Friedrichsplatz is an oasis of manicured lawns, lovely flower beds and art-nouveau fountains. Its centrepiece…

  • Schlosskirche

    Schlosskirche

    Mannheim

    Across the main courtyard of the Barockschloss Mannheim stands the baroque Schlosskirche, built from 1720 to 1731 and rebuilt after the war. Mozart…

  • Jesuitenkirche

    Jesuitenkirche

    Mannheim

    A sumptuously ornate baroque vision, glowing with gold leaf, the Jesuitenkirche was built between 1733 and 1760. When Mozart spent time in Mannheim in the…

