Established in 1593 as a medicinal garden, the University Botanical Garden – part of the university’s right-bank Neuenheimer Feld campus, 2.5km northwest of Bismarckplatz – now has over 14,000 plant species. Orchids, bromeliads, ferns and Madagascan succulents thrive in the hothouses; alpine, bog and heath are among the outdoor environments, along with a vineyard.