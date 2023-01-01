Ruprecht-Karls-Universität

Heidelberg

Established in 1386 by Count Palatinate Ruprecht I, Germany’s oldest and most prestigious university comprises 12 faculties with 30,000 German and international students, and has an esteemed alumni that includes a roll-call of Nobel Laureates. The most historic facilities are around Universitätsplatz, dominated by the Alte Universität (1712–28; on the south side) and the Neue Universität (1931; on the north side), the ‘old’ and ‘new’ university buildings respectively. Nearby stands the Löwenbrunnen (Lions Fountain).

Suggest an Edit