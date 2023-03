The three-room University Museum, inside the Alte Universität building of Ruprecht-Karls-Universität, has paintings, portraits, documents and photos from the university’s mostly illustrious history. Only the signs on the Third Reich period are in English, but the ticket price includes an English audioguide. Tickets also include admission to the adjacent Alte Aula, a neo-Renaissance hall whose rich decoration dates from 1886, and the Studentenkarzer.