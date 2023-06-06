German Wine Route

Rheinhessischer Trullo (vineyard shelter for the winemaker working in the vineyard) in case of approaching storm.

Overview

One of Germany's oldest touring routes, the Deutsche Weinstrasse was inaugurated in 1935. It traverses the heart of the Palatinate (Pfalz) – a region of vine-covered hillsides, rambling forests, ruined castles, picturesque hamlets and, of course, exceptional wine estates. It's blessed with a moderate climate that allows almonds, figs, kiwi fruit and even lemons to thrive.

  • Hambacher Schloss

    Hambacher Schloss

    German Wine Route

    Atop a forested Pfälzerwald hill 6km southwest of the centre, this 'cradle of German democracy' is where idealistic locals, Polish refugees and French…

  • Burg Trifels

    Burg Trifels

    German Wine Route

    Thought to be of Celtic origins, this enormous red-sandstone hilltop castle was first documented in 1081. Between 1125 and 1298 it was the repository of…

  • Stiftskirche

    Stiftskirche

    German Wine Route

    Built from red sandstone, the 14th- and 15th-century Gothic Stiftskirche has been shared by Protestant and Catholic congregations since 1708. Renovations…

  • Geissbockbrunnen

    Geissbockbrunnen

    German Wine Route

    Near the tourist office, this whimsical fountain celebrates a quirky local tradition. For seven centuries, the nearby town of Lambrecht has had to pay an…

  • Haus der Deutschen Weinstrasse

    Haus der Deutschen Weinstrasse

    German Wine Route

    Spanning the road at the northern edge of the village of Bockenheim an der Weinstrasse, in Roman castrum style, is the modern, brick-and-tile Haus der…

  • Museum für Weinkultur

    Museum für Weinkultur

    German Wine Route

    A Marktplatz landmark with a canopied outdoor staircase, the Altes Rathaus (old town hall) dates from the 16th century. Inside is the three-storey Museum…

  • Deutsches Film-und Fototechnik Museum

    Deutsches Film-und Fototechnik Museum

    German Wine Route

    Down an alleyway across from the Rathaus, this museum has an impressive collection of historic photographic and movie-making equipment, with over 5000…

  • Deutsches Weintor

    Deutsches Weintor

    German Wine Route

    There's no missing the start of the German Wine Route, which is marked by this towering stone gate, the 1936-built Deutsches Weintor. Inside is one of…

Articles

Latest stories from German Wine Route

A white castle with a red roof sits on a hill surrounded by trees. A long gravel road extends from the viewer to the castle, flanked by green grass and golden grapevines illuminated by the setting sun. In the far distance, green and blue rolling hills on the left give way to a distant valley dotted with tiny white buildings.

Art

Wine on the Rhine: three German wine regions off the beaten path

Oct 7, 2019 • 7 min read

