Overview

One of Germany's oldest touring routes, the Deutsche Weinstrasse was inaugurated in 1935. It traverses the heart of the Palatinate (Pfalz) – a region of vine-covered hillsides, rambling forests, ruined castles, picturesque hamlets and, of course, exceptional wine estates. It's blessed with a moderate climate that allows almonds, figs, kiwi fruit and even lemons to thrive.