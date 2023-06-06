Shop
One of Germany's oldest touring routes, the Deutsche Weinstrasse was inaugurated in 1935. It traverses the heart of the Palatinate (Pfalz) – a region of vine-covered hillsides, rambling forests, ruined castles, picturesque hamlets and, of course, exceptional wine estates. It's blessed with a moderate climate that allows almonds, figs, kiwi fruit and even lemons to thrive.
Atop a forested Pfälzerwald hill 6km southwest of the centre, this 'cradle of German democracy' is where idealistic locals, Polish refugees and French…
Thought to be of Celtic origins, this enormous red-sandstone hilltop castle was first documented in 1081. Between 1125 and 1298 it was the repository of…
Built from red sandstone, the 14th- and 15th-century Gothic Stiftskirche has been shared by Protestant and Catholic congregations since 1708. Renovations…
Near the tourist office, this whimsical fountain celebrates a quirky local tradition. For seven centuries, the nearby town of Lambrecht has had to pay an…
Haus der Deutschen Weinstrasse
Spanning the road at the northern edge of the village of Bockenheim an der Weinstrasse, in Roman castrum style, is the modern, brick-and-tile Haus der…
A Marktplatz landmark with a canopied outdoor staircase, the Altes Rathaus (old town hall) dates from the 16th century. Inside is the three-storey Museum…
Deutsches Film-und Fototechnik Museum
Down an alleyway across from the Rathaus, this museum has an impressive collection of historic photographic and movie-making equipment, with over 5000…
There's no missing the start of the German Wine Route, which is marked by this towering stone gate, the 1936-built Deutsches Weintor. Inside is one of…
