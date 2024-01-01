There's no missing the start of the German Wine Route, which is marked by this towering stone gate, the 1936-built Deutsches Weintor. Inside is one of Germany's largest wine cooperatives. The adjacent Vinothek doubles as a tourist information office.
Deutsches Weintor
German Wine Route
