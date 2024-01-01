Deutsches Weintor

There's no missing the start of the German Wine Route, which is marked by this towering stone gate, the 1936-built Deutsches Weintor. Inside is one of Germany's largest wine cooperatives. The adjacent Vinothek doubles as a tourist information office.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The hunting lodge, 1752-1785, architects Friedrich von Kesslau and Balthasar Neumann, Karlsruhe, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany

    Schloss

    20.54 MILES

    From the baroque-meets-neoclassical Schloss, Karlsruhe’s 32 streets radiate like the spokes of a wheel. Karl Wilhelm, margrave of Baden-Durlach, named his…

  • Germany, Baden-Wurttemburg, Baden-Baden, Museum Frieder Burda, modern art museum, exterior, dawn

    Museum Frieder Burda

    24.04 MILES

    A Joan Miró sculpture guards the front of this architecturally innovative gallery, designed by Richard Meier. The star-studded collection of modern and…

  • Kaiserdom

    Kaiserdom

    28.61 MILES

    Begun in 1030 by Emperor Konrad II of the Salian dynasty, this extraordinary Romanesque cathedral has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1981. Its…

  • Nationalpark Schwarzwald

    Nationalpark Schwarzwald

    29.3 MILES

    An outdoor wonderland of heather-speckled moors, glacial cirque lakes, deep valleys, mountains and near-untouched coniferous forest, the Black Forest…

  • Hambacher Schloss

    Hambacher Schloss

    20.22 MILES

    Atop a forested Pfälzerwald hill 6km southwest of the centre, this 'cradle of German democracy' is where idealistic locals, Polish refugees and French…

  • Judenhof

    Judenhof

    28.5 MILES

    A block south of the Rathaus, the ‘Jews’ Courtyard’ is one of the most important medieval Jewish sites in Germany: the remains of a Romanesque-style…

  • Altpörtel

    Altpörtel

    28.3 MILES

    The 55m-high, 13th-century Altpörtel, the city’s western gate, is the only remaining part of the town wall. Its clock dates from 1761. Climbing 154 steps…

  • Technik Museum

    Technik Museum

    28.62 MILES

    At this technology extravaganza, 1km south of the Kaiserdom, you can climb aboard a Lufthansa Boeing 747-230 mounted 20m off the ground (and walk out on…

Nearby German Wine Route attractions

1. Burg Trifels

10.05 MILES

Thought to be of Celtic origins, this enormous red-sandstone hilltop castle was first documented in 1081. Between 1125 and 1298 it was the repository of…

4. Botanischer Garten

20.33 MILES

Lush with exotic foliage and ideal for a stroll, the Botanischer Garten is speckled with greenhouses, one showcasing a giant Victoria water lily.

5. Kunsthalle Karlsruhe

20.36 MILES

The outstanding State Art Gallery presents a world-class collection, from the canvases of late-Gothic German masters such as Matthias Grünewald and Lucas…

6. Badisches Landesmuseum

20.54 MILES

The treasure-trove Badisches Landesmuseum, inside the Schloss, shelters the jewel-encrusted crown of Baden's grand-ducal ruling family, and spoils of war…

8. Museum beim Markt

20.55 MILES

At the northern tip of Marktplatz, Museum beim Markt presents an intriguing stash of post-1900 applied arts, from art nouveau to Bauhaus.