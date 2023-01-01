Zentrum für Kunst und Medientechnologie

Set in a historical munitions factory, the ZKM is a mammoth exhibition and research complex fusing art and emerging electronic media technologies. The interactive Medienmuseum has media art displays, including a computer-generated ‘legible city’ and real-time bubble simulations. The Museum für Neue Kunst hosts first-rate temporary exhibitions of post-1960 art. Served by tram 2, the ZKM is 2km southwest of the Schloss and a similar distance northwest of the Bahnhof.