Built from red sandstone, the 14th- and 15th-century Gothic Stiftskirche has been shared by Protestant and Catholic congregations since 1708. Renovations in 2005 revealed frescos from 1410 that offer a snapshot of life at the time, with bakers, craftspeople and market traders. Guided tours take you into the 51m-high tower, reached by 184 steps. Many tours are in English – phone ahead to confirm your spot.