Rhine Valley

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Exterior of the Burg Katz castle in Sankt Goarhausen.

©Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

Overview

Between Rüdesheim and Koblenz, the Rhine cuts deeply through the Rhenish slate mountains, meandering between hillside castles and steep fields of wine-producing grapes. This is Germany’s landscape at its most dramatic – forested hillsides alternate with craggy cliffs and near-vertical terraced vineyards. Idyllic villages appear around each bend, their half-timbered houses and Gothic church steeples seemingly plucked from the world of fairy tales.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Festung Ehrenbreitstein

    Festung Ehrenbreitstein

    Koblenz

    On the right bank of the Rhine, 118m above the river, this fortress proved indestructible to all but Napoleonic troops, who levelled it in 1801. To prove…

  • Kloster Eberbach

    Kloster Eberbach

    Rhine Valley

    Dating from the 12th century, this one-time Cistercian monastery, in an idyllic little valley 15km northeast of Rüdesheim, went through periods as a…

  • Burg Rheinstein

    Burg Rheinstein

    Rhine Valley

    In the 1820s, privately owned Rheinstein, 6km downriver from Bingen, became the first Rhine castle to be converted – by Prussian royalty (a branch of the…

  • Oberwesel Kulturhaus

    Oberwesel Kulturhaus

    Rhine Valley

    Every April, Oberwesel crowns not a Weinkönigin (wine queen), as in most Rhine towns, but a Weinhexe (wine witch) – a good witch who is said to protect…

  • Loreley Besucherzentrum

    Loreley Besucherzentrum

    Rhine Valley

    On the edge of the plateau above the Loreley outcrop, 4km southeast of St Goarshausen, this visitors centre covers the Loreley myth and local flora, fauna…

  • Burg Rheinfels

    Burg Rheinfels

    Rhine Valley

    Once the mightiest fortress on the Rhine, Burg Rheinfels was built in 1245 by Count Dieter V of Katzenelnbogen as a base for his toll-collecting…

  • Deutsches Eck

    Deutsches Eck

    Koblenz

    At the point of confluence of the Moselle and the Rhine, the ‘German Corner’ is dominated by a soaring statue of Kaiser Wilhelm I on horseback, in the…

  • Schloss Stolzenfels

    Schloss Stolzenfels

    Koblenz

    A vision of crenellated towers, ornate gables and medieval-style fortifications, Schloss Stolzenfels rises above the Rhine’s left bank 5km south of the…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Rhine Valley with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Rhine Valley and beyond

Beyond Rhine Valley