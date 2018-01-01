Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Sightseeing Bus Tour

See the best of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on this City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off sightseeing bus tour. With great views from the top of the bus, strategically placed stops and an interesting commentary, this tour is the best and easiest way to see the sights of Las Palmas! The tour begins at Parque Santa Catalina, continuing to popular tourist hotspots such as the Vegueta, Playa de Las Canteras and Teatro Perez Galdos. In Las Palmas, there's something for everyone. If you'd like to explore the city's historic and cultural sights, hop-off at the Las Palmas Cathedral and admire its beautiful range of architectural styles, from Gothic architecture to Neoclassical. The Auditorio Alfredo Kraus is another outstanding sight along the route for it's contemporary fortress-like exterior - as you pass it, enjoy panoramic views of the coast from our open-top deck! If you're a shopaholic, hop-off our tour at the El Corte Ingles (Stop 2) and enjoy a shopping spree in one of the city's largest department stores, boasting hundreds of designer brands. As the tour comes to an end, hop-off at Playa de Las Canteras and enjoy sunbathing on Las Palmas' beautiful beach whilst soaking up the sea views. This popular tourist resort is also home to many popular eateries and bars, it also has a great reputation for nightlife! The tour stops along this route are as follows:1. Parque Santa Catalina2. El Corte Ingles2b. Auditorio Alredo Kraus3. Paseo de la Cornisa4. Pueblo Canario 5. Vegueta / Catedral6. Teatro Perez Galdos7. Estacion de San Telmo8. Muelle Deportivo9. Muelle de Santa Catalina10. Playa de Las CanterasPassengers can hop-on and hop-off at any of the 10 tour stops along the route. As you travel, you can also enjoy our wonderful on-board audio commentary relaying the most informative and funnest facts there are to be heard about Gran Canaria! These are accessible in several languages.