Welcome to Gran Canaria
Contrasting with these unspoiled peaks and valleys is a rugged coastline interspersed with white sandy beaches and, more famously (and depressingly), a garish tiara of purpose-built holiday resorts.
Beyond the sands, though, Gran Canaria can keep the adrenalin pumping, with scope for hiking, cycling and watersports, while culture-vultures can be similarly satiated, particularly in the historic cosmopolitan capital of Las Palmas.
North Gran Canaria Highlights Full-Day Tour from Las Palmas
Begin the adventure by meeting up with an experienced guide in the busy town of Las Palmas. Head first to Teror, an important religious center known for its beautiful basilica and well-preserved old quarter. Admire the traditional wooden balconies and romantic corners of the village before continuing on to the mountain village of Tejeda. Upon arriving in Tejeda, stop for a small snack or perhaps a traditional treat from the town’s almond sweets shop. Visitors who are up for a hike can head to Roque Nublo for an easy 1.5-hour trek to the fabled mountain. Guests staying behind can eat more almond sweets and enjoy the fantastic mountain views while waiting for the group. Then head to the picturesque fishing port of Puerto de las Nieves for lunch along the beautiful seafront promenade. Sit down to a delicious meal at one of the local fish tavernas or go swimming at the volcanic beach or natural salt water pools. End the day in the fertile valley of Valle de Agaete for a tour and tasting of unique Canarian coffee at a family-run coffee plantation. Learn how the local coffee is produced in a traditional way and enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee with your included entrance ticket.
Las Palmas Volcanic Site, Teror Village, Wine-Tasting Tour
Leave the Port of Las Palmas by air-conditioned minivan, and travel out of the city to the traditional Canarian village of Teror, some 14 miles (22km) from Las Palmas. Almost unchanged for centuries, the charming village is home to colonial architecture, markets and history-rich churches. On a walking tour, learn how Teror is recognized as a place of Christian pilgrimage, and see the famous Baroque church — Basilica de la Virgen del Pino — built to celebrate the Virgin Mary, who locals refer to as 'our lady of the pines.'In the afternoon, hit the highway and travel to Bandama Caldera. The 4,000-year-old volcanic crater measures some 656-feet 200-meters deep and is covered in volcanic ash as well some interesting species of Gran Canaria plants. Enjoy some free time to take photos of the impressive natural feature and maybe enjoy a coffee at a nearby golf course.Before returning to the Port of Las Palmas, call in at a local wine cellar near the caldera. Enjoy a tasting of local red and white wine alongside a selection of artisan cheese. After learning about wine production in Gran Canaria and the mineral-rich volcanic soil, return to your minivan, and then finish you day with a drop-off at the port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Port of Las Palmas for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call.If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Sightseeing Bus Tour
See the best of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on this City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off sightseeing bus tour. With great views from the top of the bus, strategically placed stops and an interesting commentary, this tour is the best and easiest way to see the sights of Las Palmas! The tour begins at Parque Santa Catalina, continuing to popular tourist hotspots such as the Vegueta, Playa de Las Canteras and Teatro Perez Galdos. In Las Palmas, there's something for everyone. If you'd like to explore the city's historic and cultural sights, hop-off at the Las Palmas Cathedral and admire its beautiful range of architectural styles, from Gothic architecture to Neoclassical. The Auditorio Alfredo Kraus is another outstanding sight along the route for it's contemporary fortress-like exterior - as you pass it, enjoy panoramic views of the coast from our open-top deck! If you're a shopaholic, hop-off our tour at the El Corte Ingles (Stop 2) and enjoy a shopping spree in one of the city's largest department stores, boasting hundreds of designer brands. As the tour comes to an end, hop-off at Playa de Las Canteras and enjoy sunbathing on Las Palmas' beautiful beach whilst soaking up the sea views. This popular tourist resort is also home to many popular eateries and bars, it also has a great reputation for nightlife! The tour stops along this route are as follows:1. Parque Santa Catalina2. El Corte Ingles2b. Auditorio Alredo Kraus3. Paseo de la Cornisa4. Pueblo Canario 5. Vegueta / Catedral6. Teatro Perez Galdos7. Estacion de San Telmo8. Muelle Deportivo9. Muelle de Santa Catalina10. Playa de Las CanterasPassengers can hop-on and hop-off at any of the 10 tour stops along the route. As you travel, you can also enjoy our wonderful on-board audio commentary relaying the most informative and funnest facts there are to be heard about Gran Canaria! These are accessible in several languages.
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Sightseeing with Port Pickup
When your cruise ship docks in Las Palmas, climb on board this City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off tour to see the best of this destination at your own pace. It’s a relaxing shore excursion that allows you to see what you want, when you want. Customize your tour by hopping on and off the bus at any stop, as many times as you like. Simply hop off where you want to, and return to any stop to continue your tour. The nearest stop to the cruise port is Santa Catalina.Las Palmas City Hop-on Hop-off Tour stops: Parque Santa Catalina El Corte Ingles Pueblo Canario Catedral Teatro Perez Galdos Estacion de San Telmo Muelle Santa Catalina Museo Elder Playa de las Canteras This excursion is located within a 10-minute walk to the cruise port, so you determine the time you return to your ship in Gran Canaria. Please allow yourself ample time to enjoy the excursion and ensure your timely return to the port. This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy.
Camel Riding in Maspalomas Dunes
Your 40-minute camel ride takes place among the deserted landscapes of Gran Canaria. Your camel will be wearing a comfortable 2-seat saddle, so don't worry, you won't be riding bareback on the hump.As you traverse the seemingly endless Maspalomas Dunes (Dunas de Maspalomas) accompanied by Saharawi guides, you might feel like as a desert scout in the Sahara. This area of the island is a protected reserve and considered a piece of the region's cultural heritage.
Gran Canaria Peaks Full-Day Tour from Las Palmas with Lunch
This route takes you to the middle of the island, its highest peaks and the famous Roque Nublo. It starts in the north with a visit to San Mateo, a village with a rich tradition, an impressive neoclassical church from the 19th century and the alameda de Santa Ana. There you will stroll down though its market full of local products.Then you go up to mountains to the Pico de las Nieves, the highest point of the island with 1949 meters above the sea level. From here you head to the Roque Nublo, a 70m high basaltic rock formed thanks to the volcanic activity.You will have a little break and you can take your picnic lunch in the lovely pine forest Los Llanos de la Pez, before continuing to Cruz de Tejada and its Parador Nacional, where you can taste canary products such as cheese, olives, and almonds, and also buy some typical canary crafts. On the way back, you visit Valleseco, a place famous for its apples and canary cider.