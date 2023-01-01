Basílica Nuestra Señora del Pino

Dominating the square is this neoclassical 18th-century church, home to Gran Canaria’s patron saint. According to legend, the Virgin was spied atop a pine tree in the nearby forest in the 15th century, which converted Teror into a pilgrimage site. The church interior, a lavishly gilt-laden affair, sees the enthroned Virgin illuminated at the heart of an ornate altarpiece, surrounded by angels. For a splendid close-up of the Virgin, visit the museum, also called the 'treasure house'.