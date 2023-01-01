Playa de las Canteras

The fine 3km stretch of yellow sand is magnificent, and is considered by many to be one of the world's best city beaches. There’s an attractive seaside promenade – the Paseo de las Canteras – which allows walkers, cyclists and joggers to enjoy the entire length of the beach free from traffic. Perhaps the most marvellous part, though, is the reef, known as La Barra, which in low tide turns the waters of Las Canteras into a giant salty swimming pool that's perfect for snorkelling.

Further south, the restaurants and hotels peter out and the waves become a little bigger. It is here, near the auditorium in an area known as La Cicer, that surfers congregate in the water and footballers take to the sand.