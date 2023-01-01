Catedral de Santa Ana & Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro

The spiritual heart of the city, this brooding, grey cathedral was begun in the early 15th century, soon after the Spanish conquest, but took 350 years to complete. The neoclassical facade contrasts with the sunlight-through-stained-glass-dappled interior, which is a fine example of what some art historians have named Atlantic Gothic, with lofty columns that seem to mimic the palm trees outside. You can also admire several paintings by Juan de Miranda, the Canary Islands’ most-respected 18th-century artist.

Your entry ticket also includes admission to the sacred art museum, set on two levels around the Patio de los Naranjos. The collection is a fairly standard array of religious art and memorabilia, including centuries-old manuscripts, wooden sculptures, sacred art and other ornaments, but the setting is lovely – and fragrant with the scent of orange blossom in springtime.

Once you've explored within, take the lift (€1.50; 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1.30pm Saturday) to the top of the bell tower for a stunning wide-angle view of the surrounding city and coast.

Beyond the cathedral is an expansive and good-looking plaza, which provides a dramatic setting for highly photogenic images of the entirety of the church facade against the (usually) blue sky.