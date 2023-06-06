Shop
Las Palmas has a mainland-Spain feel, spiced up with an eclectic mix of other cultures, including African, Chinese and Indian, plus the presence of container-ship crews, and the flotsam and jetsam that tend to drift around port cities. It’s an intriguing place, with the sunny languor and energy you would normally associate with the Mediterranean or North Africa. The hooting taxis, bustling shopping districts, chatty bars and thriving port all give off the energy of this city, which is Spain’s ninth-largest.
This fascinating museum documents Columbus’ voyages and features exhibits on the Canary Islands’ historical role as a staging post for transatlantic…
Catedral de Santa Ana & Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro
The spiritual heart of the city, this brooding, grey cathedral was begun in the early 15th century, soon after the Spanish conquest, but took 350 years to…
The fine 3km stretch of yellow sand is magnificent, and is considered by many to be one of the world's best city beaches. There’s an attractive seaside…
Museo Elder de la Ciencia y la Tecnología
This 21st-century museum is full of things that whir, clank and hum. In a revamped green-painted 19th-century dockside warehouse in Parque Santa Catalina,…
Centro Atlántico de Arte Moderno
The city’s main modern art museum is housed in a tastefully rejuvenated 18th-century building. There are no permanent collections but the galleries,…
This pedestrianised street has long been the main shopping artery in Las Palmas. In between purchases, look skyward to enjoy some real architectural gems,…
In 1843 the Canary Islands’ most famous writer, Benito Pérez Galdós, was born in this house in the heart of old Las Palmas. He spent the first 19 years of…
This mock Canarian village was designed by artist Néstor Martín Fernández de la Torre and built by his brother Miguel. It's a little unloved and the…
