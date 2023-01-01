Centro Atlántico de Arte Moderno

The city’s main modern art museum is housed in a tastefully rejuvenated 18th-century building. There are no permanent collections but the galleries, flooded with natural light, host some superb temporary exhibitions. Two satellite galleries also feature rotating exhibitions: CAAM San Antonio Abad, near Casa-Museo de Colón, and the San Martín Centro de Cultura Contemporánea, based in a former hospital. A combined ticket to enter all three is €8 per adult.