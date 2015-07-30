Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

The extraordinary, neo-Gothic church stands sullen watch over the bright, white houses of Arucas in a striking display of disproportion and contrast. The church has a Sagrada Familia (Gaudí) look with elaborate pointed spires and was, fittingly, designed by a Catalan architect. Construction started in 1909 on the site of a former ermita (chapel) and was completed 70 years later. Treasures within include a nude, a reclining image of Christ carved by local sculptor Manolo Ramos and three magnificent rose windows.

Due to its huge size, the church is generally referred to as a catedral (cathedral).