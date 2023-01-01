Parque Municipal de Arucas de las Flores

These terraced municipal gardens are laid out in French style with fountains, pavilions, sculptures and tropical trees, including the rare evergreen soap bark tree (Quillaja saponaria) and several magnificent dragon palm trees, as well as some astonishing flowering plants and groves of gentle bamboo. Note the elaborate system of irrigation channels and water courses built into the park.

Calle Heredad flanks the garden on the southern side of the plaza, dominated by the beautiful neoclassical Heredad de Aguas de Arucas y Firgas building, completed in 1908 and now housing the local water board.