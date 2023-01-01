Museum of the Basílica Nuestra Señora del Pino

Don't miss this museum (also called the 'treasure house'), accessed upstairs from the rear of the basilica, where you can get a real close-up view of the Virgin and see the armfuls of unusual items gifted by the devout. There's also a room displaying the outfits she's worn through the ages (a new dress is premiered each year during the fiesta held in her honour) – however, the standout image is of the Virgin herself, with child, set upon a brilliantly burnished silver throne.

