Once home to the namesake Canarian poet, who died in 1922 aged just 37, this museum includes a music room with a 170-year-old clavichord, a small hall used for classical concerts and a pretty walled garden with grapefruit trees and cacti. A combination €6 ticket is available that includes the Cueva Pintada Museum and Archaeological Park and the Casa Museo Antonio Padrón, both in Gáldar.