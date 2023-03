This lovely botanical garden, located northwest of town on the road to Bañaderos, is owned by the Marquesa de Arucas (along with the Hacienda del Buen Suceso). It's lushly planted with more than 2500 different perennials, trees and cacti, and there are ponds, places to sit and a greenhouse with banana trees amid the verdant foliage. The entry fee includes a handy detailed guide identifying the plants on display.