The municipal gardens house the town’s main museum, which has a permanent exhibition by Canarian painters and sculptors, including the masterful Guillermo Sureda (1912–2006) and Manolo Ramos (1899–1971) – both Arucas natives – as well as large sculptural works by Abraham Cárdenes (1907–71), who was born in Tejeda. Temporary art shows are also held here.