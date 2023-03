In 1843 the Canary Islands’ most famous writer, Benito Pérez Galdós, was born in this house in the heart of old Las Palmas. He spent the first 19 years of his life here before moving on to Madrid and literary greatness. Guided tours (in English and Spanish) leave every hour to explore the upstairs rooms, with a reconstruction of the author’s study and various personal effects transported from his mainland Spain home following his death.