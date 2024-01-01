CAAM San Antonio Abad

This gallery is a satellite of the main Centro Atlántico de Arte Moderno, and holds rotating art exhibitions.
Cueva Pintada Museum & Archaeological Park
15.02 MILES
Discovered by a local farmer in the late 19th century, this is one of Gran Canaria's most important pre-Hispanic archaeological sites: a cave adorned with…
0.03 MILES
This fascinating museum documents Columbus’ voyages and features exhibits on the Canary Islands’ historical role as a staging post for transatlantic…
Catedral de Santa Ana & Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro
0.09 MILES
The spiritual heart of the city, this brooding, grey cathedral was begun in the early 15th century, soon after the Spanish conquest, but took 350 years to…
26.8 MILES
These fabulous dunes cover 400 hectares and were designated a nature reserve in the 1990s, ensuring that the rapidly multiplying hotels would never…
Museum of the Basílica Nuestra Señora del Pino
8.7 MILES
Don't miss this museum (also called the 'treasure house'), accessed upstairs from the rear of the basilica, where you can get a real close-up view of the…
15.3 MILES
One of several viewpoints in town, the Mirador de Unamuno looks out onto a sweeping panorama of the vast volcanic caldera beyond – it is a stupefying…
3.11 MILES
The fine 3km stretch of yellow sand is magnificent, and is considered by many to be one of the world's best city beaches. There’s an attractive seaside…
6.76 MILES
The extraordinary, neo-Gothic church stands sullen watch over the bright, white houses of Arucas in a striking display of disproportion and contrast. The…
2. Centro Atlántico de Arte Moderno
0.06 MILES
The city’s main modern art museum is housed in a tastefully rejuvenated 18th-century building. There are no permanent collections but the galleries,…
0.16 MILES
This slightly old-fashioned yet still fascinating museum chronicles Gran Canaria’s preconquest history. It claims the heady boast of having the largest…
0.18 MILES
Dating from 1844, this ornate historical building is a national monument. It was the island’s first theatre and retains an old-world display of faded…
0.22 MILES
In 1843 the Canary Islands’ most famous writer, Benito Pérez Galdós, was born in this house in the heart of old Las Palmas. He spent the first 19 years of…
7. San Martín Centro de Cultura Contemporánea
0.3 MILES
Based in a former hospital, this gallery, a satellite of the main Centro Atlántico de Arte Moderno, features temporary exhibits of modern art.
0.4 MILES
This pedestrianised street has long been the main shopping artery in Las Palmas. In between purchases, look skyward to enjoy some real architectural gems,…