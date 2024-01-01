CAAM San Antonio Abad

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

  Cueva Pintada Museum & Archaeological Park

    Cueva Pintada Museum & Archaeological Park

    15.02 MILES

    Discovered by a local farmer in the late 19th century, this is one of Gran Canaria's most important pre-Hispanic archaeological sites: a cave adorned with…

  Casa-Museo de Colón

    Casa-Museo de Colón

    0.03 MILES

    This fascinating museum documents Columbus’ voyages and features exhibits on the Canary Islands’ historical role as a staging post for transatlantic…

  Dunas de Maspalomas

    Dunas de Maspalomas

    26.8 MILES

    These fabulous dunes cover 400 hectares and were designated a nature reserve in the 1990s, ensuring that the rapidly multiplying hotels would never…

  Mirador de Unamuno

    Mirador de Unamuno

    15.3 MILES

    One of several viewpoints in town, the Mirador de Unamuno looks out onto a sweeping panorama of the vast volcanic caldera beyond – it is a stupefying…

  Playa de las Canteras

    Playa de las Canteras

    3.11 MILES

    The fine 3km stretch of yellow sand is magnificent, and is considered by many to be one of the world's best city beaches. There’s an attractive seaside…

  Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

    Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

    6.76 MILES

    The extraordinary, neo-Gothic church stands sullen watch over the bright, white houses of Arucas in a striking display of disproportion and contrast. The…

