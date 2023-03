This mock Canarian village was designed by artist Néstor Martín Fernández de la Torre and built by his brother Miguel. It's a little unloved and the restaurant here keeps sporadic hours, but it's worth a visit on Sunday mornings, when traditional folk music is played here at 11.30am. Shut for restoration at the time of research, the pueblo is located on the south side of the Parque Doramas, accessed from Calle León y Castillo.